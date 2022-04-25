Brokers Offer Predictions for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 41,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

