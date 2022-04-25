Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price target (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$94.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.46. The firm has a market cap of C$88.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

