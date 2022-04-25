Brokers Set Expectations for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

COLB opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $45.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

