Brokers Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $215.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 1-year low of $210.05 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.