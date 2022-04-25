Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

4/19/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/11/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

