Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP):

4/19/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/11/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/4/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.36. 367,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,975. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after buying an additional 1,211,969 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 1,061,850 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,984,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

