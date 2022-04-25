Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.36.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. 6,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 600,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 784.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,621,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.