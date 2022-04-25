Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.36.
BC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. 6,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.
In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 600,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 784.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,621,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brunswick (Get Rating)
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
