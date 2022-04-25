BTIG Research Lowers Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target to $10.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 418.13% from the company’s current price.

BBLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NYSE:BBLN opened at $1.93 on Monday. Babylon has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

