Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $135.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

Shares of BG opened at $115.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $52,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its position in Bunge by 87.5% during the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Bunge by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

