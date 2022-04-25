Bunzl (BNZL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bunzl (LON: BNZL):

4/25/2022 – Bunzl had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,950 ($38.38) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – Bunzl had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,530 ($32.92) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,950 ($38.38) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,750 ($35.78).

3/11/2022 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,625 ($34.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Bunzl had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($42.94) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bunzl stock traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,038 ($39.53). 798,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,909.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,805.31. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,167.27 ($41.21). The company has a market capitalization of £10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 40.80 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($515,862.56). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.46), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($199,969.03). Insiders sold a total of 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $89,062,408 in the last 90 days.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

