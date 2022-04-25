Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,950 ($38.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,530 ($32.92) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.94) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($37.69).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,014 ($39.21) on Monday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,167.27 ($41.21). The stock has a market cap of £10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,909.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,805.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.67), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($515,862.56). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($37.78), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($442,929.90). Insiders sold a total of 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $89,062,408 in the last three months.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

