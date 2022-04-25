Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) PT Raised to €30.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.96) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

