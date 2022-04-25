C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.66. 17,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,068. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 265,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.