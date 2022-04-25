Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY22 guidance at $5.50-5.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.44.
In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,955,000 after purchasing an additional 194,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabot (CBT)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.