Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY22 guidance at $5.50-5.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,955,000 after purchasing an additional 194,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.