CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $340.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CACI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE CACI opened at $285.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.79.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.