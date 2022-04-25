Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.890-$3.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.950-$0.990 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,043 shares of company stock valued at $25,210,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

