Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.74 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average of $163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,055,206.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,043 shares of company stock worth $25,210,794. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

