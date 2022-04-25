Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

