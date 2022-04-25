CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAMP opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $207.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 201.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

