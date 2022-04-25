CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
Several research firms have weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CAMP opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $207.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.51.
CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)
CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CalAmp (CAMP)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.