Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.77 million.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.62. 1,066,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,763. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.22.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Calix by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

