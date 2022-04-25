Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

NYSE:ELY opened at $22.66 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

