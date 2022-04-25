Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. 750,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,230,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Cameco has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.