Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.89.
Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. 750,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,230,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Cameco has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.34 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.
Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.