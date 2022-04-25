Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

