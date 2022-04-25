Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of CAMT opened at $30.59 on Monday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $19,601,000. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

