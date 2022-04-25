Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM opened at $113.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $478,882,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after buying an additional 1,209,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after buying an additional 1,122,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.