Canadian National Railway Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price target on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.32.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$171.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

