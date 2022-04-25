Canadian National Railway to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

NYSE CNI opened at $123.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.27. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

