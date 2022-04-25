Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$230.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTC.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CTC.A stock traded down C$1.41 on Monday, hitting C$181.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,597. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$168.80 and a twelve month high of C$213.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$186.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$182.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The firm has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

