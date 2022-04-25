Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $16.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.50 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 155.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CURLF. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

CURLF stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

