Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $121.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.95. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.