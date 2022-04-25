Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $6.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $332.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after buying an additional 182,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

