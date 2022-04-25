Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CPXWF stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $33.38. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487. Capital Power has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

