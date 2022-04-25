Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDLX stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $324,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,025 shares of company stock worth $1,706,517. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

