CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 0.68.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $2,757,930. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CareDx by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $353,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,735,000.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.