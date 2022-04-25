CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,453 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,393,000 after buying an additional 148,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 1,687,162 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarParts.com by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after purchasing an additional 373,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $332.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

