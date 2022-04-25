Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

