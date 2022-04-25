Carvana Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.74) Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.58.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $83.75 on Monday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $79.28 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average is $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

