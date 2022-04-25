Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $827.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

