CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

CD Projekt stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

