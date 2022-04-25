Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,460. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.97. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

