Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $55.90. 396,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,539. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.97. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

