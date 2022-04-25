Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

