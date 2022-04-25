CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

