Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGAU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 103,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,878. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

