Centerspace (CSR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Centerspace has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.330-$4.570 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Centerspace to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $99.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -231.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -679.05%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

