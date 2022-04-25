Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE: EBR) recently:

4/20/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

4/18/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

4/8/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

3/31/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

3/26/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

3/18/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

3/3/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

EBR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. 2,543,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

