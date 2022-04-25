Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.56. 163,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,213. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

