Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.