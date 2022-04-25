CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.53% from the company’s previous close.

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 124.05 ($1.61) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12. CentralNic Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.22 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.78 ($2.00). The company has a market capitalization of £358.08 million and a P/E ratio of -103.56.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

CentralNic Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.