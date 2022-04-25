CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.53% from the company’s previous close.
CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 124.05 ($1.61) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12. CentralNic Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.22 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.78 ($2.00). The company has a market capitalization of £358.08 million and a P/E ratio of -103.56.
CentralNic Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
