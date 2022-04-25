Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 99 ($1.29).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Centrica news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($67,881.82). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,431.41). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,845 shares of company stock worth $231,767.

Shares of LON CNA traded up GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 79.64 ($1.04). 10,092,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,743,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.46.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

